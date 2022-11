Archie Condy, 12 years of age from Dungannon, has won the Ulster Karting Championship for 2022!

Archie was racing in the Honda Cadet Class in his first full year of competitive racing.

The final event took place at Nutts Corner on Saturday 15th October, coming down to the final race of the day to decide the winner of the championship.

