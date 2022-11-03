Four Irish Judo champions for Ren-Bu-Kan

The medals continue to mount up for the local judo club Ren Bu Kan. Four fighters took part in the Irish Open Masters for over 30 year olds and all four came home as Irish champions.

Ciaran Little (Black belt 1st Dan) had a glorious judo career from age eight until he stepped back from the sport at age 18. He won eight Irish titles in a row during those 10 years and now he is back training and he has added another one to his list at the age of thirty one.

Brian McGilloway (Black belt 2nd Dan) is another prolific medal winner and is no stranger to Irish titles and at age 33 he can call himself Irish champion again.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper