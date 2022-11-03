Cookstown plays host to International Challenge Cup

Following last weekend’s magnificent back-to-back victory for Northern Ireland’s Mark Allen at World Snookers, Home Nations, Northern Ireland Open, the focus is now on the Amateur International game as the International Challenge Cup (ICC) after a six year break returns just down the road from Belfast to Cookstown where the emphasis will be on team snooker as Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Scotland and France battle it out for the coveted ICC Cup.

The event now, in its 10th year, saw the hosts win the ICC Cup in the Pot Black Club in Cookstown back in 2016 with former World Championship quarter finalist and eight time Northern Ireland Amateur Champion at the helm again for the host nation.

Play got underway at 4pm on Thursday the 27th of October between Northern Ireland and Scotland and play continued throughout the following two days in an exciting ‘One Frame Shootout’ format with each Nation providing four Maters Players, Four Senior Players and one Junior Player on each side.

