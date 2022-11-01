Making the headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier sports section, available now!

Tuesday 1 November 2022 9:39

In this week's Tyrone Courier sports section:


GAA – ERRIGAL CIARIAN ARE COUNTY CHAMPIONS!

FOOTBALL - Dogged Dungannon defeated by Crusaders

FOOTBALL - Rotation required as busy period begins for Dungannon Swifts

FOOTBALL - Loughgall romp to victory over Ards

FOOTBALL - Dungannon Tigers lose out to Moneyslane

FOOTBALL - Newmills up and running after win over Lower Maze

FOOTBALL - Bhoys edge local derby

JUDO - Four Irish Judo champions for Ren-Bu-Kan

GOLF - Ladies battle the weather to return impressive scores in Dungannon

RUGBY - Strong second half sees Dungannon go second

RUGBY - Valley through to the quarter final

GAA - ‘It’s been 10 long years’ - Harte delighted to ‘get over the line’

GAA - Late replacement Quinn pleased to play his part in Errigal win

GAA - Darragh Canavan gets top scorer award

GAA - Playoff drama!

ATHLETICS - Yet more success for Newmills prodigy Nick

ATHLETICS - Strong Harrier showing at the Dublin Marathon

ATHLETICS - Galbally Runners success at Dublin City Marathon

ATHLETICS - Another successful week for Acorns AC

SNOOKER - Cookstown plays host to International Challenge Cup

INDOOR BOWLING - Big week in South Tyrone Indoor Bowling League

MOTORSPORT - Success for Derek Martin as season comes to a close

MOTORSPORT - Archie Condy wins Ulster Karting Championship

MOTORSPORT - Locals on fire at Sunflower Trophy meeting


And more!

