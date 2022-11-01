Making the headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier sports section, available now!

In this week's Tyrone Courier sports section:
GAA – ERRIGAL CIARIAN ARE COUNTY CHAMPIONS!
FOOTBALL - Dogged Dungannon defeated by Crusaders
FOOTBALL - Rotation required as busy period begins for Dungannon Swifts
FOOTBALL - Loughgall romp to victory over Ards
FOOTBALL - Dungannon Tigers lose out to Moneyslane
FOOTBALL - Newmills up and running after win over Lower Maze
FOOTBALL - Bhoys edge local derby
JUDO - Four Irish Judo champions for Ren-Bu-Kan
GOLF - Ladies battle the weather to return impressive scores in Dungannon
RUGBY - Strong second half sees Dungannon go second
RUGBY - Valley through to the quarter final
GAA - ‘It’s been 10 long years’ - Harte delighted to ‘get over the line’
GAA - Late replacement Quinn pleased to play his part in Errigal win
GAA - Darragh Canavan gets top scorer award
GAA - Playoff drama!
ATHLETICS - Yet more success for Newmills prodigy Nick
ATHLETICS - Strong Harrier showing at the Dublin Marathon
ATHLETICS - Galbally Runners success at Dublin City Marathon
ATHLETICS - Another successful week for Acorns AC
SNOOKER - Cookstown plays host to International Challenge Cup
INDOOR BOWLING - Big week in South Tyrone Indoor Bowling League
MOTORSPORT - Success for Derek Martin as season comes to a close
MOTORSPORT - Archie Condy wins Ulster Karting Championship
MOTORSPORT - Locals on fire at Sunflower Trophy meeting
And more!