Spoils shared despite strong Swifts display

Dungannon Swifts...1

Ballymena United....1



A dominant display by Dungannon Swifts on Friday night was only enough to earn a draw against Ballymena United at Stangmore Park.

Despite claiming a vital point and putting an end to their losing run, the Swifts will feel they could've gotten more for the game had they been able to finish the chances they created.

The home side started brightly, consistently finding success with counter attacking moves, particularly down the left through Campbell, who almost capitalised on an early Ballymena mistake to put Dungannon ahead, but was unable to strike cleanly.

Again the Swifts came close to gaining an early lead when a well placed cross into the box on 10 minutes was just missed by Cushnie.

Dungannon continued to create chances through incisive passing and seemed to be created chances at will, but were unable to put any away.

With pressure building Michael Ruddy, unmarked from a corner, guided a header just wide of the post.

Dungannon have struggled to score all season and the opening 30 minutes was a reflection of the frustrations felt so far. A number of clear cut chances went by the wayside and it was beginning to feel like it wasn't going to be their night.

In the end it was Michael O’Connor who got his head on the end of a deflected cross to put the home side 1-0 up just before the half hour mark.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper