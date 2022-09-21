Valley's perfect start continues after impressive second half performance

The Valley opened up in style immediately into the high tempo game that coach Bothwell advocates. Centre Reece Smyton made the first of the many line breaks that he made on the day. Armstrong launched a kick into the Grosvenor 22’ metre area with prop forward Treanor, to the delight of the travelling support, winning the race to regain possession and several phases later Dunwoody went over for the opening try. The difficult conversion fell narrowly short in the stiffening breeze.

Callum Smyton caught the restart and scythed through the Grosvenor forwards fixed the fullback to put Taine Haire away for the second try which Maxwell duly goaled. More than a point a minute at this stage the large travelling support was rubbing their hands in anticipation.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full report and all the photos, or check out our epaper