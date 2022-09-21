Dominant Dungannon beat Bangor

Dungannon made it three from three in the Ulster League with an eight try performance against Bangor at Stevenson Park on Saturday.

The hosts touched down 3 times in the opening half before a dazzling performance in the second half paved the way for a 44-12 victory.

Early exchanges were even and amidst good conditions it was clear that both sides were keen to play a running game.

Dungannon struck early though when Aaron Nelson found space on the right wing to cross on the third minute. Bangor hit back and out-half, Rhys Larmour reduced the deficit with a perfect penalty shot on 8 minutes.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full report, or check out our epaper