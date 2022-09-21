A day fit for a President at Aughnacloy Golf Club

Philip McKenna the President of Aughnacloy Golf Club held his Presidents Day over Friday and Saturday this year due the number of competitors taking part.

Friday was principally visitors whilst Saturday was for members of the Club. Philip and his wife Olive were present throughout the two days greeting all competitors and encouraging them to submit good scores for the many excellent prizes provided by Philip. At the 10th tee box, they provided a hot dog and refreshments to everyone which was very welcome.

