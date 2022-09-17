Browne is crowned champion in bizarre circumstances!

Having broken both his ankles at the opening race of the year at the Cookstown 100, Mike Browne, riding for John Burrows RK Racing team, clinched the 2022 Irish 600 road race championship, but in rather bizarre circumstances!

The finale to the 2022 Irish Road Race season came to a rather abrupt end last weekend when the resurrected Mid-Antrim 150 was cancelled by the organising club after the 3.6-mile course was sabotaged following practice and qualifying on Friday night, with diesel and glass placed on a section of the circuit, leaving the track too dangerous for racing, forcing the club's hand.

Read full report in this week's Courier out now or go online...

https://epaper.tyronecourier.co.uk/alphanewspapersgroup/pageflip/swipe/tyronecourier/20220914tyronecourier