Harriers tackle a mountain and take Parkrun podium places

On Saturday Sperrin Harriers took part in the Slieve Croob 5k/10k Challenge and achieved Parkrun top spots.

Slieve Croob 5k/10k Challenge

A sunny Saturday saw the Slieve Croob 5k/10k Challenge begin and end in Finnis, close to the village of Dromara in County Down. Raising important funds for the Northern Ireland Hospice, and organised by Dromara GAC, the event involved a run or walk amidst stunning, panoramic scenery, with the 10k in particular boasting breathtaking sights from the top of Slieve Croob, including views of the Isle of Man, Lough Neagh, Scrabo Tower, and Cave Hill. The 5k reached the top of Dree Hill before returning to Finnis.

