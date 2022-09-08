Dungannon Swifts vs Larne postponed

Dungannon Swifts NIFL Premiership clash with Larne, which was set to take place tomorrow night at Inver Park, has been postponed.

The move comes in light of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II.

A statement from the NIFL said:

"As a mark of respect in light of the passing Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II today, the NI Football League have taken the decision to postpone the two Danske Bank Premiership scheduled for Friday evening.

"In consultation with the four clubs, all parties have agreed to postpone both Cliftonville v Glentoran and Larne v Dungannon Swifts.

"The NIFL will consult with relevant stakeholders regarding the fixtures across all NIFL divisions scheduled for Saturday (10 September) and provide a further clarification on these matches tomorrow (Friday) morning."

It is not yet known when the rescheduled games will take place.