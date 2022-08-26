Provincial Towns Bowling Association Championships held in Cookstown

Cookstown bowler Derek Mitchell is this year's president of the Provincial Towns Bowling Association and so had the honour of hosting the Association Championships.

The semi-finals were played during the week from Tuesday to Friday and then the finals were played on Saturday.

There were single titles up for grabs, the youth, the junior and the open competition. There was also the pairs section and the triples not forgetting the rinks and the senior rinks. Big crowds attended the event during the week and the weather was very favourable.

See this week's Mid-Ulster Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper