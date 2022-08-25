Race for McNally Cup at Murphy’s Golf Society heats up

Thursday 25 August 2022 14:46

Last Sunday Murphy's Golf Society, Pomeroy, made the long journey north to the beautiful costal resort and links course of Dunfanaghy in Donegal.

Despite the low turnout, those who were fortunate enough to attend enjoyed a very dry and warm round in the late summer sun.

Even for those not playing at their best the majestic surroundings of Horn Head and Kilahoey Beach was enough to compensate for any low scoring.

However, all the big hitters were there as Golfer of the Year approaches the final few outings.

