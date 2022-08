Over 240 men took to the fairways at Dungannon Golf Club over the weekend of 12th–14th August to play for the Ben Clarke Memorial Shield.

Conditions were very sunny and hot and there was a lot of run on the ball, thanks to the recent heatwave.

Patsy Slater emerged as the winner, scoring 44 points and beating Michael McDowell on a better back nine. Thanks to Starplan for sponsoring this competition.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper