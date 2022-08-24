Silver for Rebecca!

Team GB with their silver medals.
Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 24 August 2022 11:55

Aughnacloy's Rebecca Edwards clinched her first senior international medal after helping a GB rowing team claim silver at the European Championships in Munich.

The Women’s Eight (W8+) took the runners-up spot to Romania in a thrilling race. Rebecca was joined by Lauren Irwin, Emily Ford, Esme Booth, Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten.

“This year has been full of emotion for me and we gave everything we could today," said Rebecca.

"Winning this silver medal is a bit of redemption and I feel like the women’s eight is going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

The gorse roadside fire on Dungannon's by-pass created a dangerous 'blanket of fog' for motorists on Thursday afternoon as cars and large transport lorries 'disappeared' into the billowing smoke cover

Deliberate fire forces A4 closure

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271