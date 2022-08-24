Silver for Rebecca!

Aughnacloy's Rebecca Edwards clinched her first senior international medal after helping a GB rowing team claim silver at the European Championships in Munich.

The Women’s Eight (W8+) took the runners-up spot to Romania in a thrilling race. Rebecca was joined by Lauren Irwin, Emily Ford, Esme Booth, Heidi Long, Rowan McKellar, Samantha Redgrave and Rebecca Shorten.

“This year has been full of emotion for me and we gave everything we could today," said Rebecca.

"Winning this silver medal is a bit of redemption and I feel like the women’s eight is going to be a force to be reckoned with.”

