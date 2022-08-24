Galbally Runners step up their marathon training

Galbally Runners endurance athletes are deep into their training blocks now for upcoming marathons over the next several weeks.

This can be a tough time for many athletes as they go through high mileage in their training programmes and choose to focus on training rather than events.

The training sees groups of runners head out over the weekend on the local roads training up to 21 miles, which is both a physical and mental challenge.

These guys are built of stern stuff as they support each other through their training programmes.

