Stability will come says Shiels following defeat to Ballymena

Two second half goals saw Ballymena United take home all three points against Dungannon Swifts on the newly laid surface at Stangmore Park.

A quiet first half produced few efforts of note, but that was to change just six minutes after half time when David McDaid won possession from Dungannon Swifts new man Dean Curry who, in turn, laid the ball off for Joshua Kelly to run at goal and slot his finish between Declan Dunne's legs.

McDaid almost made it 2-0 soon after with a long run towards goal but substitute Cahal McGinty did enough to deal with the danger while, for the Swifts, Ben Gallagher failed to adequately test Sean O'Neill from inside the area.

Ballymena's second came with a minute of normal time remaining thanks to Stephen McCullough's free-kick from the right which found Conor Keeley at the back post which he met with a volley from close range.

In a game of few chances, Dungannon Swifts were hampered by the absence of captain Ryan Mayse, who Swifts manager Dean Shiels described as his “most creative player”.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full report, or check out our epaper