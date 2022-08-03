Shiels can’t wait to get Swifts season started

With the new NIFL Premiership season just around the corner, Dungannon Swifts manager Dean Shiels spoke exclusively to the Tyrone Courier to preview the season ahead.

Last season the Swifts were able to finish a respectable ninth place in the league, relatively safe from a relegation battle. At the time, Swifts manager Shiels called the season a success as the team were able to improve on the previous season's performance in almost every regard, be it goals scored, points total, etc.

When asked if this time out, the goal for the season is again just to improve on last season's performance, Shiels said: “The goal is to stay in the league.

“I think that's the goal every year at Dungannon.

“We've got to be realistic about the targets: we want to stay in the league. Of course everyone wants to do better than the previous year, but it's going to be very, very difficult to achieve what we did last year, but we're going to give it a go and we're going to give it everything of course.”

With the season set to begin next weekend with an away game against Crusaders, the team are coming to the end of what Shiels called a positive but at times 'disruptive' preseason.

