In this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sport section

In your PACKED Mid-Ulster Courier sport section this week, we have coverage of Mid-Ulster success at the commonwealth games, coverage of all the GAA fixtures and lots more.



NETBALL - Defeat fails to dampen Jenna's spirits as she represents Northern Ireland at Commonwealth Games

PARA-TRIATHLON - Proud mum Ruth watches on as twin sisters catch the imagination of NI

GAA - Victories for Glack, Craigbane and Dolan’s

GAA - McGee stars as Slaughtmanus sweep aside Lissan

FOOTBALL - Draperstown Celtic reclaim McGrogan Cup in tight clash with Magherafelt Sky Blues

BOWLING - Busy week for Cookstown Bowling Club

GAA - Non-stop action in extended weekend of fixtures

GAA - Stunning second half leads Dungannon to victory over Carrickmore

GAA - Coalisland chisel out hard fought win

GAA - Trillick's play-off push continues with win over Derrylaughan

FOOTBALL - Tyrone’s Juniors are history makers!

FOOTBALL - Early Corr goal downs Londonderry

FOOTBALL - Late penalty denies Tyrone opening day win

FOOTBALL - Tough week for Tyrone’s Premier team

BOWLING - Dungannon win big over Enniskillen

GOLF - Mix tec Open at Aughnacloy Golf Club

ATHLETICS - Harriers out in numbers at the Galbally 5

ATHLETICS - Another busy week for Acorns AC

ATHLETICS - Galbally 5 a massive success!

MOTORSPORT - Action packed Armoy Road Races return

MOTORSPORT - 1300 Stock Cars National Championship at Tullyroan Oval this Saturday

GOLF - Tyrone Cup gets underway for Dungannon Golf Club