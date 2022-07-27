New era at Dungannon Rugby Club

New era at Dungannon Rugby Club

The new Dungannon coaching team are pictured, from left, Jonny Graham (forwards coach), Jonny Gillespie (head coach) and Jonny Patton

Billy McKenzie

Billy McKenzie

Following the impressive test win by Ireland in New Zealand it is now time to take a look at the upcoming domestic rugby season.

Training at Dungannon Rugby Club for men and women - each Tuesday and Thursday - started last week with the new coaching team of Jonny Gillespie (head coach), Jonny Graham (forwards coach) and Jonny Patton (backs coach) all preparing the men for the new season ahead.

The coaching set up for the ladies remains the same with Conor McElmeel, Gerry Saunders and Chris Williamson all hoping to build on the success of last season.

The only fixtures available thus far are the All Ireland League games. Division 2B is a very competitive section and Dungannon will start with a home game against Galwegians on 1st October.

