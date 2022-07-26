In this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sport section

History-maker Burns full of pride
In your packed Mid-Ulster Courier sport section this week, we have an exclusive interview with Northern Ireland Women's goalkeeper Jackie Burns.
FOOTBALL – History-maker Burns full of pride
NETBALL - Big sister Lisa backs Jenna to shine
GAA - Derry are denied by late Cork points
GAA - Sunday will be decision day for Senior League
FOOTBALL - Draperstown Celtic impress in Foyle Cup
RUGBY – New era at Dungannon Rugby Club
CYCLING - Aliya following in her brothers’ footsteps with Ireland selection
DODGEBALL - Dungannon sisters help Northern Ireland to medals
ATHLETICS - Anticipation builds for next week's 'Galbally 5'
ATHLETICS - Sperrin Harriers achieve Parkrun PBs and top spots
ATHLETICS - Plenty of PBs for Acorns AC this week
FOOTBALL - Improvement the aim for Dungannon Swifts as new season draws near
FOOTBALL - 2022-23 Danske Bank Premiership fixtures
FOOTBALL - SuperCup a ‘great opportunity’ for Tyrone players
GAA - Tyrone man Tally wins All-Ireland
GAA - Three teams can’t be separated at the top after scintillating weekend of action
GAA - Defining weekend ahead in race for league title
GOLF - Captain's Day at Clogher Valley Golf Club
GOLF - Gary Mulgrew claims top prize in Stanley Steenson Cup
BOWLING - Dungannon stay top despite Letterkenny defeat
MOTORSPORT - Charlie back on track with Kirkistown win!
MOTORSPORT - Highly-anticipated Armoy race returns this weekend
MOTORSPORT - World champions crowned at Tullyroan Oval