In this week's Mid-Ulster Courier sport section

In your packed Mid-Ulster Courier sport section this week, we have an exclusive interview with Northern Ireland Women's goalkeeper Jackie Burns.

FOOTBALL – History-maker Burns full of pride

NETBALL - Big sister Lisa backs Jenna to shine

GAA - Derry are denied by late Cork points

GAA - Sunday will be decision day for Senior League

FOOTBALL - Draperstown Celtic impress in Foyle Cup

RUGBY – New era at Dungannon Rugby Club

CYCLING - Aliya following in her brothers’ footsteps with Ireland selection

DODGEBALL - Dungannon sisters help Northern Ireland to medals

ATHLETICS - Anticipation builds for next week's 'Galbally 5'

ATHLETICS - Sperrin Harriers achieve Parkrun PBs and top spots

ATHLETICS - Plenty of PBs for Acorns AC this week

FOOTBALL - Improvement the aim for Dungannon Swifts as new season draws near

FOOTBALL - 2022-23 Danske Bank Premiership fixtures

FOOTBALL - SuperCup a ‘great opportunity’ for Tyrone players

GAA - Tyrone man Tally wins All-Ireland

GAA - Three teams can’t be separated at the top after scintillating weekend of action

GAA - Defining weekend ahead in race for league title

GOLF - Captain's Day at Clogher Valley Golf Club

GOLF - Gary Mulgrew claims top prize in Stanley Steenson Cup

BOWLING - Dungannon stay top despite Letterkenny defeat

MOTORSPORT - Charlie back on track with Kirkistown win!

MOTORSPORT - Highly-anticipated Armoy race returns this weekend

MOTORSPORT - World champions crowned at Tullyroan Oval