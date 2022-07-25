SuperCup NI: Day One Results

Man United comeback stuns Northern Ireland
Junior Section match between Co Armagh and Co Down at The Warren, Portstewart. Stephen Hamilton/Presseye
MINOR SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
A 11:00 Ballymena United 14-0 Ballinamallard Clough
A 11:00 Cliftonville 3-4 Dundalk SL Scroggy Road, Limavady
B 11:00 Ballymoney United 2-2 Home Farm Broughshane
C 11:00 Coleraine 1-4 Finn Harps Castlerock
B 11:30 Glenavon 1-2 Surf Select Parker Avenue, Portrush
C 11:30 Linfield 3-1 Larne Kells
D 12:30 Loughgall 3-6 Leicester City Anderson Park, Coleraine
E 13:30 Glentoran 8-1 Portadown Broughshane
D 14:00 Dungannon United Youth 1-7 Belvedere Parker Avenue, Portrush
E 14:00 Greenisland 3-2 Stella Maris Ahoghill
YOUTH SECTION
GROUP TIME GAME VENUE
C 11:00 Glenavon 1-0 Ballinamallard Coleraine Showgrounds
B 13:30 Castle Juniors 0-3 Surf Select Clough
C 14:00 Dungannon Swifts 4-0 IDA Bermuda Coleraine Showgrounds
D 14:00 Coleraine 0-3 Newcastle City Castlerock
D 14:30 Linfield 4-0 Portadown Kells
A 15:30 Greenisland 1-2 Loughgall Anderson Park, Coleraine
B 16:00 Glentoran 4-0 Ballymena United Broughshane
A 16:30 Crusaders 2-2 Charlton Athletic Parker Avenue, Portrush
JUNIOR SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
12:00 Co Fermanagh 3-2 IDA Bermuda The Warren, Portstewart
14:00 Co Tyrone 1-1 San Francisco Glens The Heights, Coleraine
14:00 MK Dons 2-3 Co Londonderry Scroggy Road, Limavady
14:00 Leeds United 1-3 Co Antrim Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
15:00 Co Armagh 2-2 Co Down The Warren, Portstewart
16:00 Manchester United 2-0 Surf Select Riada Stadium, Ballymoney
19:15 Atlante FC 1-5 Rangers Inver Park, Larne
PREMIER SECTION
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Co Antrim 1-0 Co Fermanagh Inver Park, Larne
17:00 Hartley Wintney 2-2 Vendee Greenisland
17:00 Co Tyrone 0-1 Plymouth Argyle The Heights, Coleraine
17:00 Ipswich Town 2-0 San Francisco Glens Castlerock
17:00 Strikers North 1-2 Club Puebla Ahoghill
17:30 IDA Bermuda 1-4 Co Londonderry Scroggy Road, Limavady
18:00 Co Down 0-0 Co Armagh Seahaven, Portstewart
CHALLENGE GAME
TIME GAME VENUE
19:30 Northern Ireland 2-3 Manchester United Coleraine Showgrounds
GIRLS’ U16 TOURNAMENT
TIME GAME VENUE
13:30 Northeast Rush 0-2 Northern Ireland Mossley Park, Newtownabbey
14:00 Republic of Ireland 2-2 Surf Select Allen Park, Antrim
16:00 Ottawa City 0-10 Rangers Mossley Park, Newtownabbey