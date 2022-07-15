Another busy week at Dungannon Golf Club

A total of 250 men took to the fairways at Dungannon Golf Club on the first weekend of July to play for the Dr Joe Hackett Chest, Heart and Stroke trophy, in memory of a well-loved past Captain.

Kieran Campbell had the winning score of 63 nett, closely followed by James Kelly just one shot behind.

There was a small group of golfers with 65 and 66, however Jonathan Mallon claimed the “best gross” prize with a 3-under total of 69.

A club spokesperson said: “Many thanks to McDon Substrates, for generously sponsoring this competition.”

