Hargey announces significant funding support for women’s football

Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey announced funding of £100,000 to help promote female sport through football.

The announcement was made ahead of the Women’s International Football Team playing in the European Championship Finals which are taking place this summer in England.

Speaking after meeting with players from the women’s football team, the Minister said “I am delighted that on International Women’s Day I can announce financial support for women’s football. This will help to ensure that initiatives are undertaken that will encourage young girls, the disabled and those from socially deprived areas to get involved in sport.

“The initiatives will provide access to players, coaching sessions and to the games all of which are recognised as important when it comes to encouraging those from under-represented groups to get active and to take up a sport, regardless of their ability.”

The Minister added: “We need to make sure that there is a lasting legacy to what is a fantastic achievement by the Women’s Football Team who will be competing against the best teams in Europe in this summer’s European Championship Finals. Maximising exposure of women’s sport and the players, who are role models to our young girls, will help promote participation in the years to come.”

Angela Platt, Director for Women’s Football, Irish FA, said: “On behalf of the association, and every young girl, and boy, dreaming of pulling on that famous green jersey, I would like to thank Minister for Communities, Deirdre Hargey and the Department for Communities for their support.

“We have an important job in encouraging more women and girls into participating in football, at all levels, right across the country. This funding will help us amplify this by widening out our ambassador programme of players visiting schools, clubs, grassroots and community settings, increase our fan engagement levels, plus further building our capacity of volunteers to support the delivery of programmes for girls and women’s football.

“We all know how pivotal 2022 will be for the women and girls game and this partnership will help us maximise this real spike of interest in the women and girls game even further.”

The funding provided today highlights the importance of recognising the progress that has been made in women’s sport and how success can act as a catalyst and be used to create greater opportunities for women and girls to get involved in football or other sports.