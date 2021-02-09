Fergal almost shoots down Welsh Dragon

Fergal Quinn, left, was narrowly beaten by Matthew Stevens at the World Snooker Shoot Out.

By Roderick McMurray

Fergal Quinn was remaining philosophical after his agonising 55-53 defeat to Matthew Stevens in the World Snooker Shoot Out last Thursday.
The Brocagh man – making his professional debut live on Eurosport at the Marshall Arena in Milton Keynes – looked to be on course for a shock victory over the former Masters champion and world number 39.
But the “Welsh Dragon” had a sting in his tail and potted blue, pink and black in the final 19 seconds to sink Quinn’s dream of making the next round.
“It was a sickener to lose but it obviously happened for a reason,” Quinn told Courier Sport.
“I definitely held myself together quite well, although I was shaking for my first couple of shots.
“I played a better frame than Matthew, and I’ve lost - but that’s just how it goes.”

