Malahide brings Dungannon’s run of success to an end

Malahide ........ 31

Dungannon .... 27

A disappointing second-half performance by Dungannon saw the recent run of success come to an end against Malahide at Estuary Road on Saturday.

Playing with both the breeze and the sun behind them, Dungannon dominated the first quarter, with Ben McCaughey opening the scoring with an easy three points from a penalty.

On 20 minutes a great lineout take by Adam Milligan followed by a well-executed driving maul got the pack over the line but it was Andrew McGregor who got the touch down with Ben McCaughey adding the points from out wide.

A Dungannon mix-up at the base of the scrum resulted in a penalty for Malahide but thanks to the intervention of the assistant referee the penalty was reversed and the pressure was relieved.

