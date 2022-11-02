Valley through to the quarter finals

Clogher Valley …....33

Cregg RFC …...........8



Clogher Valley joined all four Ulster teams to the quarter finals of the All-Ireland Junior Cup.

With Ballyclare, Cooke, Enniskillen and Clogher Valley comfortably winning all matches all eyes are on the draw to see who they will face in the Quarter Final.

The first round opponents for the Valley were the Galway team, Cregg RFC at the Cran. This was a similar team to the Valley, young, agile, fast, playing the same style of rugby. What they lacked was that cutting edge to break through the defensive line and make gains up the pitch.

Whilst the visitors had a good start and controlled parts of the game, it was apparent they did not have that ability to cut through defences. The home side was dealt a blow, after 10 minutes when Calum Smyton was forced to leave the field with an injury, to be replaced by the experienced David Sharkey.

