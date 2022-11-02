Strong second half sees Dungannon go second

Enniscorthy ...12

Dungannon ….32

Dungannon kept their All Ireland League aspirations on track with a full compliment of points at Alcast Park on Saturday.

It was a first meeting of the two clubs, Enniscorthy having been recently promoted. The hosts, needing a win in this year’s competition were more than happy to hold a 4 point lead at the break but faced the wind and heavy showers in the second half as Dungannon hit back.

In addition, discipline became a problem as the home team suffered an outbreak of ‘yellow card fever’ with 3 players sent to the ‘bin’ at various stages. On the scoreboard Dungannon clocked up 24 unanswered points to send the traveling support home happy.

Dungannon went 7 points down inside two minutes through a Doyle try and a Kidd conversion. The visitors then settled and Ben McCaughey, despite slipping, fired over a 30 metre penalty. Gannon then pressurized for a period but errors spoiled chances and it was Enniscorthy who struck with a try per Kidd extending the lead to 12-3. Back came the visitors and following good work by the forwards Alex Kennedy raced in at the corner to leave the score 12-8 at the break.

