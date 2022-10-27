Valley remain perfect and consolidate place at top of Ulster Championship

Clogher Valley ..... 43

CIYMS ................ 10

Clogher Valley RFC made it eight wins from eight games, by beating CIYMS in Belfast 43–10 on Saturday.

The Valley’s seven tries secured another bonus point against the Belfast team, keeping them five points ahead of their nearest rivals Ballyclare and nine points ahead of third-placed Cooke in the Ulster Championship Division 1.

The Valley was the first on the score sheet after three minutes, when Eugene McKenna charged down a clearance kick, beating the two CIYMS backs to the ball, he set up a ruck, which led to a Valley scrum. Callum Smyton picked up from the back of the scrum and popped to David Maxwell who scored in the corner.

