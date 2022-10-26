RSD up and running in Schools’ Cup

Rainey Endowed .....................8

Royal School Dungannon ....... 28

Royal School Dungannon (RSD) made it a perfect start in this year’s Schools' Cup campaign when they beat a rather fancied Rainey Endowed 28-8 in Magherafelt on Saturday morning.

With the competition format now back to qualifying sections with four teams in each one, RSD can be rightly pleased with the away victory.

They still have two matches to come: Friends School (home 12th November) and Portadown College (away 10th December).

On Saturday it was a close hard fought affair in the opening half with Jacob Clarke settling the Dungannon nerves with an early penalty.

See this week's Tyrone Courier for the full story, or check out our epaper