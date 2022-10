Dungannon Rugby Club were led out at Dr Hickey Park on Saturday by Glenn Sinnamon as recognition of his 250th All Ireland League appearance in the blue and white.



He has been a great servant of the club over the past 19 years and put in another great shift in this game.



Before play began a minute’s silence was observed in memory of those who died in the tragic explosion at Creeslough on Friday.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper.