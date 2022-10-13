Ladies singing in the rain following fine win

Harlequins Ladies .... 7

Dungannon Ladies .... 31

Dungannon Ladies were singing in the rain at Deramore on Sunday and the reason was very simple – they had just ousted Harlequins with a superb quartet of tries in the second half.

Early exchanges were fairly even and Gannon dominated territory in the opening quarter until Niamh Marley found space out on the left before racing in at the corner on 13 minutes.

Amy McKeown and Colleen McCance also went close but Dungannon had to be content with a five point lead. Quins hit back in the second quarter and were helped by a plethora of penalties. However, the visitors’ defence held out until the break.

