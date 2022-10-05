New-look Dungannon make winning start to All Ireland campaign

Dungannon ..... 33

Galwegians ....... 7

Dungannon Rugby Club donned their new skip for the start of the All Ireland League campaign against Galwegians at Stevenson Park on Saturday and the final score matched the quality of the outfit.

Dungannon kicked off and put the visitors under pressure.

Following the first lineout the ball was flung wide and when fullback, Ben McCaughey joined the line he raced into the corner for a try on three minutes. The same player missed out with the conversion but Dungannon were more than happy with a bright opening start.

Full story in this week's Courier or check out our epaper.