Reality check for Dungannon on disappointing day

Dungannon ..... 17

Instonians ....... 45

After three notable wins in the Ulster League, Dungannon suffered a reality check at the hands of newly promoted Instonians at Stevenson Park on Saturday.

The Belfast team, now back in senior circles, turned in an excellent performance and look ready to make an impact in the All Ireland League which starts this Saturday.

The 7-3 win on tries may have been more than a little flattering but there was no denying the win.

