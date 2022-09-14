Dungannon Ladies get new Captain

Dungannon Ladies get new Captain
Billy McKenzie

Reporter:

Billy McKenzie

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Wednesday 14 September 2022 11:54

Dungannon Ladies are ready to start their Ulster Ladies Premiership campaign.

Stacey Pogue is the new team captain after Cheryl Wilson stepped down. Vice captain will be Colleen McCance who has been playing for six years including a few games with the Ulster set up.

The ladies were due to play Enniskillen at home last Sunday but with all rugby called off their first match means they travel to Omagh this Sunday. Team coach, Conor McElmeel is disappointed that his team did not start with a home game.

“I am keen to build on what we achieved last year. Finishing third in the league and narrowly beaten in the semi-final of the Cup signalled a good season for us and I am quietly confident that we can improve on that” said Conor.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271