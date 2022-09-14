Dungannon Ladies get new Captain

Dungannon Ladies are ready to start their Ulster Ladies Premiership campaign.

Stacey Pogue is the new team captain after Cheryl Wilson stepped down. Vice captain will be Colleen McCance who has been playing for six years including a few games with the Ulster set up.

The ladies were due to play Enniskillen at home last Sunday but with all rugby called off their first match means they travel to Omagh this Sunday. Team coach, Conor McElmeel is disappointed that his team did not start with a home game.

“I am keen to build on what we achieved last year. Finishing third in the league and narrowly beaten in the semi-final of the Cup signalled a good season for us and I am quietly confident that we can improve on that” said Conor.

Read the full story in this week's Tyrone Courier, or check out our epaper