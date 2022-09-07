Great grandchildren of Robert Stevenson welcomed at Dungannon Rugby Club

Sometimes looking into the past history of a club can raise a fair degree of interest and that’s how it was at Stevenson Park on Saturday morning when Dungannon Rugby Club President, Kenny Wright welcomed three great grandchildren of the late Robert Stevenson after whom the park was called.



The siblings, Sophie Hudd, Kate Durban and Imre de Daranyi were amazed at the esteem the Club held for their great grandfather.



Speakers soon explained the reason why as Robert was not just an Industrialist in the linen industry but a strong supporter of the Dungannon Club in its infancy.



