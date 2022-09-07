Great grandchildren of Robert Stevenson welcomed at Dungannon Rugby Club

Great grandchildren of Robert Stevenson welcomed at Dungannon Rugby Club
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Wednesday 7 September 2022 17:10

Sometimes looking into the past history of a club can raise a fair degree of interest and that’s how it was at Stevenson Park on Saturday morning when Dungannon Rugby Club President, Kenny Wright welcomed three great grandchildren of the late Robert Stevenson after whom the park was called.

The siblings, Sophie Hudd, Kate Durban and Imre de Daranyi were amazed at the esteem the Club held for their great grandfather.

Speakers soon explained the reason why as Robert was not just an Industrialist in the linen industry but a strong supporter of the Dungannon Club in its infancy.

For the full story, see this week's Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271