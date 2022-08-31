Dungannon Rugby Club off to a winning start

A huge cheer greeted the final whistle at Stevenson Park on Saturday as the Dungannon supporters applauded their team following a deserved 19-12 win over Belfast Harlequins in the opening day of the season.

Conditions were good for running rugby and both sides obliged. Defences were at a premium in the opening quarter with Dungannon going close on the right flank before Harlequins flung the ball wide and despite a good tackle by Matthew Montgomery the Quins scrum-half, Conor Cambridge was in the right place at the right time and he touched down in the corner midway through the half.

Teeman Paul Kerr failed with the conversion but the visitors were more than happy to make the breakthrough. Dungannon hit back though and Jordan McIlwaine was unlucky not to score in the corner.

