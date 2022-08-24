Clogher Valley step up preparations for new season

Clogher Valley continued with the season’s preparation with a convincing win over Ashbourne by 6 tries to 1.

Ashbourne, who play in the Lenister league, would be a regular contender for the top four places by the end of the season and play a good brand of rugby. For the first 40 minutes, the visitors controlled large parts of the match and scored what was their only try within 4 minutes of the kick off.

The Valley responded with a Tain Haire try to even the scores for half time, 7-7.

However as with many times last season, the opposition were not able to maintain the intensity that the Valley now produce for the whole 80 minutes, and they quickly fell behind after the interval.

Tries from Michael Traynor, Richard Primrose, Matthew Bothwell and Stewart Douglas along with a penalty try gave the home side a 40 – 7 win over Ashbourne.

