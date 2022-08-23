Dungannon boss Gillespie pleased with ‘improvement’

Ryan Abernethy, Matthew Rodgers, Joe Cashel and Gordon Stewart.
Billy McKenzie

Reporter:

Billy McKenzie

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 23 August 2022 15:04

Dungannon ...... 35
Cooke ............. 17

It may have been just a friendly training game but Dungannon and Cooke served up a feast of running rugby at Stevenson Park on Saturday.

The hosts may have run out winners but Head Coach, Jonny Gillespie was more interested in how his squad played.
Gillespie knows what is required for the Ulster League where teams hone their skills for the more competitive All Ireland League.
Dungannon’s tries were scored by Adam Milligan, Matthew Montgomery and Luke McMullan, the latter adding the conversions.

“I am pleased with the improvement,” said Gillespie afterwards.

“And now we need to step up a peg with Harlequins dropping in at Stevenson Park next week.

"We have four Ulster League games in a row and that’s opportunity to hone our skills in preparation for the AIL which starts on 1st October.”

