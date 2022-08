"A good start, but we need to improve if we are to do well in the league” were the words echoed by Clogher Valley coach Stephen Bothwell.

In the Valley’s first warm up game of the season against AIL team Belfast Harlequins at the Cran, the home side came out convincing victors five tries to one.

Coach Bothwell played a total of 28 players in the four quarter match.

Full report in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.