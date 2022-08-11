Preparations ramp up for Dungannon RFC as domestic season approaches

The domestic rugby season is getting ever closer and the Dungannon coaches are still honing the squad ready for the opening Ulster League game that sees Belfast Harlequins drop in at Stevenson Park on 27th August.



The following week Dungannon travel for a local derby game against Omagh.



On the 10th and 17th September, Dungannon has home games against Instonians and Bangor respectively. The All Ireland League begins on 1st October.



This Saturday Dungannon travel to Armagh for a ‘training game’ and then host Cooke for another on 20th August. After the latter there will be a BBQ at which everyone is welcome.

Congratulations to former Royal School Dungannon captain, James Girvan who starred in the centre for Ulster U20s who defeated Munster 17-15 in Belfast last week.

Well done as well to Colleen McCance who played for the Ulster ladies in Ballina on Sunday. The visitors had a comprehensive victory over Connacht.