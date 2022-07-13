Ex-Dungannon ace sees red as Ireland earn historic win over All Blacks

Despite losing the first Test of the series against New Zealand 42-19 in Auckland, Ireland were able to comfortably defeat their 14-man hosts in Dunedin, helped in no small part by the sending off of a familiar face for Tyrone fans.



Angus Ta'avao was shown a red card on 31 minutes to give Ireland the man advantage, which they made the most of on their way to an historic win, defeated the All Blacks in New Zealand for the very first time.



Despite playing opposite the Irish men, the big prop-forward has a special connection to the country.



Back in 2009, the now 32-year-old spent a year in Dungannon as a tutor at the Royal School as part of the long standing exchange programme between the school and the Dilworth School in Auckland, New Zealand.

