Dungannon Rugby Club's Annual Dinner takes place

ON Friday night at Stevenson Park, popular Dungannon Rugby Club president, Brian ‘Maxi’ Magowan, brought the curtain down on the rugby season when he presided over the Annual Dinner.

The banquet class meal went down a treat before rugby chairperson, Cheryl Wilson took charge of the presentation of awards. Junior Vice President, Richie Weir, then proposed the toast to the Ulster Branch.

Full report and lots more photographs in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.

