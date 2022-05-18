Drumglass u13s bring season to close

Drumglass u13s bring season to close
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Drumglass High School ..... 14

Castlederg High School .... 14

DRUMGLASS High School’s rugby team and Castlederg battled out a highly entertaining and competitive rugby match last Wednesday afternoon to bring the curtain down on what has been a very encouraging season for the Dungannon side.

In their previous game, Drumglass u13 had dispatched Fivemiletown College in quite a convincing manner and were in confident mood heading into this game.

Choosing to play with the wind at their backs in the first half, Drumglass dominated possession and territory early on and were soon rewarded with a trademark strong carry from Alexander Courtney which resulted in the first try of the game.

Full report and lots more photographs in this week's Tyrone Courier or check out our epaper.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Councillor William McCaughey, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, David Jeffrey, manager Ballymena United FC and Victor Leonard, Chairman STATSports SuperCupNI

Rangers and Man Utd on way to SuperCupNI

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271