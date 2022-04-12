Coach Hughes calls it a day after seven years at Dungannon RFC

Coach Hughes calls it a day after seven years at Dungannon RFC
Josh Farrell

Reporter:

Josh Farrell

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

DUNGANNON Rugby Club head coach Andrew Hughes coached his last game for the club this past Saturday, stepping away from the club following a seven year reign at the helm.

Despite his side coming up short on the day, Andrew told the Courier that he looks back on his time at the club with a lot of fond memories.

Andrew admits that he has mixed emotions immediately following the end of his time at the club.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271