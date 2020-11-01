Gallery of Hallowe'en happenings at home.

Lily-May from Moygashel and her mermaid pumpkin.

Emilia Devlin aged 2 from Coalislan pumpkin picking.

Emilia Devlin aged 2 from Coalisland with her pumpkin.

Emilia Devlin aged 2 from Coalisland choosing a pumpkin.

Michael kerr (6) Niamh kerr (2) and their excellent pumpkins.

William picking a pumpkin for Nanny Shirley from The Bush.

7 year-old Dylan from Dungannon shows off his pumpkin craved into the shape of a motocross helmet.

Ezra Cruise, aged 1, from Newmills with his pumpkin.

Josiah Cruise, age 4 from Newmills with his pumpkin.

Josiah Cruise, age 4 and Ezra Cruise, age 1, from Newmills proudly showing off their carvings.

Harrison, 4 and mum Leah decided to make their own Halloween decorations this year by mainly recycling things found around the house!

Cara and Maxy McElwee along with their kids Luke and Teri carved these 'Hocus Pocus' themed pumpkins!

The McElwee family from Cookstown are always very creative with their pumpkins! Pictured Star Wars, The Walking dead, Harry Potter, Guardians of the galaxy and Beetlejuice themed pumpkins from previous years.

Tommi, Tilly, and Sophie Jardine with their pumpkin.

Amelia, 10 with her Spongebob and Gary pumpkins decorated as part of a fun Halloween activity by the PTA at Windmill Integrated Primary school Dungannon.

Lottie age 7 with her pumpkin decorated as part of a fun Halloween activity by the PTA at Windmill Integrated Primary school Dungannon.

This is Tejay Mcclean, 11 months old, with his big cousins Summer, 9, Harley, 2 and Levi Burton, 5 from Moygashel with their Pumpkins they decorated for Halloween.

Darcy Thomas with the pumpkin she and her sister carved.