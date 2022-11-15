Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier

Tuesday 15 November 2022 10:12

RUGBY: Rainey defeated in clash with league leaders

FOOTBALL: Draperstown Celtic in Seventh Heaven; Castlecaulfield put 10 past Dungannon Rovers

GAA: Glenullin are no match for brilliant Galbally Pearses; Edendork win classic to seal senior rank; Club season reaches dramatic conclusion; Tyrone champions Donaghmore to face Scotstown; ‘Stay and Play with Tyrone GAA’ set to commence; Interest high in Tyrone star McKenna

FUNDRAISING: Running 50 laps for Jack

ATHLETICS: Sperrin Harriers Winter League begins; Parkrun success for Acorns AC; O'Doherty smashes his own record at Magherafelt Junior Parkrun

MOTORSPORT: Keith will be remembered as a humble and kind person; Newmills’ Lewis is amongst the fastest Mini GP riders in the world!

SWIMMING: Local swimmers awarded; Daniel is multiple champion!

