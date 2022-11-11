Dungannon Boxing Club going from strength to strength

Dungannon Boxing Club going from strength to strength
Friday 11 November 2022 14:39

Dungannon Boxing Club had a very busy three weeks competing in the recent nine counties and Mid-Ulster Championships, collecting seven gold, two silver and one bronze medal.

Coach Denver Jardine said: "This group of boxers are fantastic to work with.

"They are extremely determine to win and put in tremendous amount of effort seven nights a week leading up to the championships.

"These are exciting times and only the beginning. I have big plans for the club over the next few years."

Denver continued: "The club was founded by Bob Jardine, who passed away a few years ago.

"He started Dungannon Boxing Club 29 years ago at the back of his garage to keep the kids off the streets and give them a chance in life.

"It's a great pleasure to keep his dream alive.

"Now Dungannon Boxing Club is back on the map.

"We carry out club training on Monday and Thursdays. Anyone interested needs to contact us via Facebook."

