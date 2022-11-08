Making the sport headlines in this week's Tyrone Courier

Making the sport headlines in today's Tyrone Courier...

FOOTBALL: Dungannon defeated despite Bruna wonder goal; Swifts take on Larne as tricky period continues; Swifts exit League Cup; Swifts U20s victorious in Bob Radcliffe Cup; Loughgall back on song after defeat by Glens

MOTORSPORT: Newmills man King has epic journey to France! Jack Burrows lifts Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy!

RUGBY: Malahide brings Dungannon’s run of success to an end; Thirds snatch victory from jaws of defeat; Seconds fall to Instonians

GAA: Investigations into Moy-Clonoe clash; Edendork strike late to beat Pomeroy; Devlin inspires Stewartstown to heavy victory in Newry; Moy and Edendork to meet in play-off tie; Carrickmore need extra-time to see off Lisbellaw; Eoghan Ruadh’s season ends with narrow loss; Heartbreak for Clonoe; Galbally geared up for Glenullin; Errigal Ciaran ready for Glen test; Red Hands to begin NFL campaign in Roscommon

ATHLETICS: Harriers out in numbers at weekend Parkruns; Plenty of PBs for Galbally Runners; Parkrun success for Acorns AC

GOLF: Gareth Gibson takes the title at Dungannon

BOWLING: Wins for Newmills and Sandholes in Indoor League

BOXING: Dungannon Boxing Club going from strength to strength

JUDO: Two gold and two silver for Ren-Bu-Kan