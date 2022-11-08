Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier

Making the sport headlines in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier
Sport reporter

Reporter:

Sport reporter

Email:

sport@tyronecourier.uk.com

Tuesday 8 November 2022 10:13

Making the sport headlines in today's Mid-Ulster Courier...

HOCKEY: Cookstown denied by Lisnagarvey in Irish Senior Cup

RUGBY: Rainey Old Boys battle to victory over Galwegians

FOOTBALL: Success for Draperstown Celtic youth teams

MOTORSPORT: Newmills man King has epic journey to France! Jack Burrows lifts Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy!

GAA: Edendork strike late to beat Pomeroy; Devlin inspires Stewartstown to heavy victory in Newry; Moy and Edendork to meet in play-off tie; Heartbreak for Clonoe; Galbally geared up for Glenullin; Errigal Ciaran ready for Glen test; Red Hands to begin NFL campaign in Roscommon

ATHLETICS: Harriers out in numbers at weekend Parkruns; Parkrun success for Acorns AC

BOWLING: Wins for Newmills and Sandholes in Indoor League

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271